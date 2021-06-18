Howe & Rusling Inc. Acquires 7,077 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.8% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.44. 192,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,434,678. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.05 and a one year high of $149.27.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

