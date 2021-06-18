Howe & Rusling Inc. Buys 4,394 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,081,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,458,000 after buying an additional 2,441,210 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,479,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,126,000 after purchasing an additional 699,860 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,437,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,294,000 after purchasing an additional 642,745 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 627,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,756.4% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 492,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,164,000 after buying an additional 479,424 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.29. 12,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,250. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.11. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.94 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

