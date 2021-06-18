Howe & Rusling Inc. Buys Shares of 32,484 Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 168,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,872,000 after purchasing an additional 26,047 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 338.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.34.

Shares of NDAQ traded down $2.29 on Friday, hitting $177.50. 16,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,096. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $180.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

