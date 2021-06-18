Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 1,387 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,651,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,522,000 after acquiring an additional 333,007 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Philip Morris International by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 423,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,546,000 after buying an additional 289,870 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 120.8% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 36.8% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.2% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.07. The stock had a trading volume of 121,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,627,632. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.37 and a 52 week high of $100.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

