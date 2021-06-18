HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Short Interest Update

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,760,000 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the May 13th total of 17,080,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of HP by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,259 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of HP by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,562 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,501,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,042,196. The company has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.32. HP has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that HP will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.