Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $517.99 million-523.53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $553.63 million.

HTHT traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.29. 25,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,915. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.28 and a beta of 1.58. Huazhu Group has a 1-year low of $32.45 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on HTHT shares. HSBC lifted their price target on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.65.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

