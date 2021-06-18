Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Position Lifted by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 19.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,429,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,802,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,161 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Humana by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,098,313,000 after purchasing an additional 656,606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,178,651,000 after purchasing an additional 385,141 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,124,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $471,620,000 after purchasing an additional 346,110 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $428.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.06 and a 12 month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.93%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $475.94.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

