Huobi BTC (HBTC) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.43 Billion

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for about $37,752.29 or 0.99750609 BTC on popular exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.43 billion and $15.46 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00058741 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00140359 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.05 or 0.00179817 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.19 or 0.00885657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,855.93 or 1.00024449 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 37,906 coins. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

