IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,671 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.38% of IAA worth $28,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IAA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,454,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,340,000 after acquiring an additional 281,966 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 158,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 229,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,884,000 after purchasing an additional 138,872 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period.

Get IAA alerts:

IAA stock opened at $53.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. IAA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.76 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.73.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 669.99%. The business had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.