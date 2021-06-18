IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Trading Down 5.7%

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) shares dropped 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 5,533 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 50,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.19.

About IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF)

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

