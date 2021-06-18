Ï„Bitcoin Market Cap Reaches $10.61 Million (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. During the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $10.61 million and approximately $121,544.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $34,228.52 or 0.90761058 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00058823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.82 or 0.00142710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00181138 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $340.22 or 0.00902135 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,552.67 or 0.99575444 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

