Iconic Token (ICNQ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,501.00

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 18th. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $4.22 million and approximately $1,501.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00058093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00139021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.78 or 0.00178692 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000219 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.84 or 0.00882826 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,835.01 or 0.99753070 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002787 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,967,630 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

