IDOX (LON:IDOX) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Buy”

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of IDOX (LON:IDOX) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 68 ($0.89).

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a no recommendation rating on shares of IDOX in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of IDOX from GBX 78 ($1.02) to GBX 81 ($1.06) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of IDOX from GBX 78 ($1.02) to GBX 81 ($1.06) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Get IDOX alerts:

IDOX stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 66 ($0.86). 651,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,135. IDOX has a one year low of GBX 42.10 ($0.55) and a one year high of GBX 79 ($1.03). The company has a market cap of £293.84 million and a P/E ratio of 220.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 63.09.

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for IDOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.