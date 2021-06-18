IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149,315 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.15% of IHS Markit worth $62,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in IHS Markit during the first quarter worth $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.23.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFO opened at $110.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.67 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $70.77 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.36%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

