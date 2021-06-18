Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Increased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $11,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.73.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $223.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.42 and a 52-week high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

