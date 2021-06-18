Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Illumina by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,231,687,000 after buying an additional 1,598,573 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 332.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after buying an additional 2,105,636 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $923,443,000 after buying an additional 30,415 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 2.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,029 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $912,922,000 after purchasing an additional 48,751 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $616,575,000 after acquiring an additional 82,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $455.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.39 and a beta of 0.94. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $447,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,536.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,428 shares of company stock valued at $7,374,888. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.