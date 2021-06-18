Immatics (IMTX) & Its Peers Critical Contrast

Immatics (NASDAQ: IMTX) is one of 199 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Immatics to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Immatics has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immatics’ competitors have a beta of 1.33, suggesting that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

53.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Immatics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immatics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Immatics Competitors 1118 4447 9807 185 2.58

Immatics currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.27%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 33.07%. Given Immatics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Immatics is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Immatics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Immatics $35.70 million -$229.06 million -6.62 Immatics Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 22.56

Immatics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Immatics. Immatics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Immatics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immatics N/A N/A -63.67% Immatics Competitors -22,838.38% -121.86% -32.56%

Summary

Immatics competitors beat Immatics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics. Its ACTengine product candidates are in Phase I clinical trials, which include IMA201 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 4 or 8 in patients with solid tumors; IMA202 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 1 in patients with various solid tumors, including squamous non-small cell lung carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma; and IMA203 that targets preferentially expressed antigen in melanoma in adult patients with relapsed and/or refractory solid tumors, as well as IMA204, an anti-tumor therapy, which is in preclinical studies that targets tumor stroma cell. The company's TCR Bispecifics product candidates, which are in preclinical studies includes IMA401, a cancer testis antigen for the treatment of solid tumor; and IMA402 for the treatment of solid tumors. It also develops IMA101, a multi-target precision immunotherapy; and IMA301, an allogenic cellular therapy product candidate. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancer indications; MD Anderson Cancer Center to develop multiple T cell and TCR-based adoptive cellular therapies; Celgene Switzerland LLC to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancers; Genmab A/S to develop T cell engaging bispecific immunotherapies targeting multiple cancer indications; Amgen Inc.; and MorphoSys to develop novel antibody-based therapies against various cancer antigens that are recognized by T cells. Immatics N.V. is headquartered in TÃ¼bingen, Germany.

