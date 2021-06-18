Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Up 4.8%

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)’s stock price traded up 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.50 and last traded at $39.50. 1,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 86,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.70.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IMCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.86.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $11.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMCR. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter worth about $426,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter worth about $426,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter worth approximately $639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

