Incent Price Hits $0.11 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. During the last week, Incent has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Incent coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Incent has a market cap of $5.13 million and $338,598.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Incent Profile

Incent was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,354 coins. The official website for Incent is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

