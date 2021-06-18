Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. Independence Realty Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 7.54%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IRT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 61,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 970,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,746,000 after acquiring an additional 535,653 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 110,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,586 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.19. 6,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.47, a P/E/G ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.93. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

