Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on June 21st (NYSE:IKT)

Inhibikase Therapeutics’ (NYSE:IKT) lock-up period will end on Monday, June 21st. Inhibikase Therapeutics had issued 1,800,000 shares in its public offering on December 23rd. The total size of the offering was $18,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Inhibikase Therapeutics’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE IKT opened at $2.89 on Friday. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.17.

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IKT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $107,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a c-Abl protein kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as dysphagia and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects.

