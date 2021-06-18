Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI) Trading Up 20.8%

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI)’s stock price traded up 20.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.15. 105,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 231% from the average session volume of 31,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08.

Inhibitor Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INTI)

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with certain cancers and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. It engages in the development of therapies for prostate and lung cancer utilizing SUBA-Itraconazole, an oral formulation of the drug itraconazole; and conducted a positive Phase 2b study of SUBA-Itraconazole for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome.

