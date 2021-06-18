Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Director Sells $95,285.00 in Stock

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $189.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 280.52 and a quick ratio of 280.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.20. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.40 and a 52 week high of $222.08.
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after buying an additional 19,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 28,465 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.
Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
