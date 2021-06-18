Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Director Sells $95,285.00 in Stock

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $189.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 280.52 and a quick ratio of 280.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.20. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.40 and a 52 week high of $222.08.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 105.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after buying an additional 19,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 28,465 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.