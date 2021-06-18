InsaneCoin (INSN) Price Reaches $0.0103 on Top Exchanges

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 17th. InsaneCoin has a total market cap of $262,776.94 and approximately $10.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, InsaneCoin has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get InsaneCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.41 or 0.00430530 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004142 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00017596 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.08 or 0.01110517 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000159 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,500,061 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InsaneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsaneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.