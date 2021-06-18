Insider Buying: Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK) Senior Officer Buys 75,000 Shares of Stock

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK) Senior Officer Genevieve Walkden purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$36,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,300,000 shares in the company, valued at C$624,000.

Genevieve Walkden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Genevieve Walkden purchased 25,000 shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$12,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Genevieve Walkden purchased 10,000 shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$5,000.00.

Shares of YAK stock opened at C$0.54 on Friday. Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.18 and a 12-month high of C$0.57. The firm has a market cap of C$16.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.50.

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., a real estate investment and development company, owns commercial investment property assets in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Its investment portfolio consists of residential, office, retail, and land and redevelopment sites. The company was formerly known as Summus Capital Corp.

