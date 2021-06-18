Insider Selling: Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) CFO Sells 5,833 Shares of Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $520,595.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,066,590.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE BOH opened at $84.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

