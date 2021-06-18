Insider Selling: Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Major Shareholder Sells 730,000 Shares of Stock

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 730,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $8,533,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Marketing Services S.A.S Total also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 65,905 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $713,092.10.

On Monday, June 7th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 749,813 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $7,775,560.81.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 500,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $4,625,000.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 32,239 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $258,879.17.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 337,626 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $2,707,760.52.

On Monday, May 24th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 37,073 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $297,325.46.

On Friday, May 21st, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 100 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $800.00.

Shares of CLNE opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -123.56 and a beta of 1.85. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 34.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 119.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. 38.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLNE shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

