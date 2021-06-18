Insider Selling: CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Sells 67,552 Shares of Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CVS opened at $84.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.42. The company has a market capitalization of $110.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

