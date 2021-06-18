Insider Selling: CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Director Sells $398,150.00 in Stock

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:CONE opened at $69.34 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 187.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41.
CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.
CyrusOne Company Profile
CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.
Recommended Story: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.