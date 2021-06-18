Insider Selling: CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Director Sells $398,150.00 in Stock

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $69.34 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 187.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.31%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

