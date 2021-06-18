Insider Selling: Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) CAO Sells 1,143 Shares of Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.60.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Delek US in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Delek US in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Delek US in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Delek US in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Delek US by 9.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

