Insider Selling: Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Sells 29,457 Shares of Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $2,933,328.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kevin J. Yeaman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $2,988,118.08.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $99.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.41. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLB. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 11,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $1,145,000. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DLB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

