Insider Selling: Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) EVP Sells $4,500,000.00 in Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,042,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ENPH opened at $161.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.81. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.28 and a twelve month high of $229.04.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.