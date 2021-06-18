Insider Selling: Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Director Sells $672,000.00 in Stock

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $672,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Entravision Communications stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30. Entravision Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $457.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $148.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Entravision Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Entravision Communications by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Entravision Communications by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Entravision Communications by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Entravision Communications by 267.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Entravision Communications by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

