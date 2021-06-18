Insider Selling: Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Director Sells $14,920,961.23 in Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Director Jean Francois Formela sold 170,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $14,920,961.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jean Francois Formela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Jean Francois Formela sold 30,946 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $2,637,527.58.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jean Francois Formela sold 131,926 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total transaction of $11,287,588.56.

On Monday, April 26th, Jean Francois Formela sold 806 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $68,453.58.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $76.50 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 2.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $8,160,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,152,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,504,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Truist boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.85.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

