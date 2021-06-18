Insider Selling: Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Insider Sells 20,340 Shares of Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) insider Katherine Stueland sold 20,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $642,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Katherine Stueland sold 19,893 shares of Invitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $793,133.91.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $32.30 on Friday. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $61.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.91.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. Invitae’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVTA shares. Raymond James started coverage on Invitae in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Invitae has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Invitae by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Invitae by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 278,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 38,660 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invitae by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invitae by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

