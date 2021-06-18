Insider Selling: Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $156,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $155,320.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $139,920.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $1,502,539.00.

JNPR opened at $27.75 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.57. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $785,434,000 after buying an additional 1,515,769 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,277,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $209,669,000 after buying an additional 1,089,003 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,460,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $145,424,000 after buying an additional 414,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,187,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $156,728,000 after buying an additional 85,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,087,006 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $153,879,000 after purchasing an additional 195,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

