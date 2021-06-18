Insider Selling: Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,271 shares in the company, valued at $17,756,607.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kindred Biosciences stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,137,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,639. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.26. The stock has a market cap of $416.07 million, a PE ratio of -39.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 19.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KIN shares. Aegis restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIN. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 174.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 291.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

