Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $92,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Phillip D. Carrai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $86,380.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $97,685.00.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,037. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 487,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,382,000 after buying an additional 235,569 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 30,534 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 197,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 62,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

