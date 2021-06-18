Insider Selling: Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $313,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,333,216.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $61.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.20. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $79.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Matson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 64.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

