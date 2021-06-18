Insider Selling: Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Director Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Director Richard H. Glanton sold 18,000 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,254.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MG stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $305.50 million, a PE ratio of -49.43 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $12.57.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Mistras Group had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $153.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mistras Group in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Mistras Group by 66.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Mistras Group during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Mistras Group during the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Mistras Group during the first quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.