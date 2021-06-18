Insider Selling: Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Director Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Director Richard H. Glanton sold 18,000 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,254.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of MG stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $305.50 million, a PE ratio of -49.43 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $12.57.
Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Mistras Group had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $153.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.
About Mistras Group
Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.
