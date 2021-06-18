Insider Selling: Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Insider Sells 2,411 Shares of Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total transaction of $441,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,383.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NVAX traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.89. 3,734,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,173,935. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.56. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.02 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.14.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price target (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Novavax by 17,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Novavax during the first quarter worth $40,000. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

