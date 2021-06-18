Insider Selling: ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) EVP Sells $49,543.00 in Stock

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,754.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Vince Craig Hopkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $39,260.00.

ON stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.89. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 5.5% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 915,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,108,000 after purchasing an additional 47,565 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 158,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $8,830,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,579,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,727,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson set a $3.75 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.09.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

