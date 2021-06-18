Insider Selling: Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Sells $361,900.00 in Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $361,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

OTRK opened at $34.90 on Friday. Ontrak, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $619.02 million, a PE ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.63.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 54.79% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OTRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark increased their price target on Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ontrak by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Ontrak by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ontrak during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ontrak by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ontrak during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. 33.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

