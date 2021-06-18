Insider Selling: Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) VP Sells $136,172.00 in Stock

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) VP James A. Gustke sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $136,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,996.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.88. Ooma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $507.15 million, a PE ratio of -198.73 and a beta of 0.40.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $45.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OOMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ooma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 24.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ooma by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 748,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the first quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ooma by 98.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 17,793 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

