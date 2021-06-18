Insider Selling: Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Insider Sells $80,325.00 in Stock

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $80,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kemal Williamson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Kemal Williamson sold 60,000 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $429,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $7.70 on Friday. Peabody Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.69. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.53% and a negative net margin of 67.78%. The company had revenue of $651.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 162,404 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Peabody Energy by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 389,286 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 97,029 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Peabody Energy by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 59,679 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 26,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

