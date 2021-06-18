Insider Selling: PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Director Sells $1,182,900.00 in Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Director Ronald Kennedy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $1,182,900.00.

Ronald Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of PetIQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $387,100.00.

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.37. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PetIQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in PetIQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in PetIQ by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PetIQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PetIQ by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PetIQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

