Insider Selling: PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Major Shareholder Sells 21,977 Shares of Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) major shareholder Euclidean Capital Llc sold 21,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $742,822.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Euclidean Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Euclidean Capital Llc sold 44,419 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $1,515,132.09.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Euclidean Capital Llc sold 39,638 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,333,422.32.

On Monday, June 7th, Euclidean Capital Llc sold 30,721 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $1,032,840.02.

PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). On average, equities research analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMVP. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.