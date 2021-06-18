Insider Selling: QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) EVP Sells $206,039.50 in Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Modoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20.

QCOM stock opened at $135.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.32. The firm has a market cap of $152.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $86.68 and a 12-month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 67.2% during the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 18,957 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 13.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $117,110,000 after acquiring an additional 102,003 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.60.

QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

