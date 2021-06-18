Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Sells 738 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 738 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $38,080.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 112,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,822,905.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Tuesday, June 15th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $97,119.47.

On Thursday, May 20th, Jeanna Steele sold 299 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $13,455.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Jeanna Steele sold 7,587 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $389,213.10.

On Monday, March 22nd, Jeanna Steele sold 12,330 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $702,316.80.

Shares of RUN stock traded up $4.43 on Thursday, reaching $52.16. 24,729,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,341,220. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $100.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of -62.84 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,055,698,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,587,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sunrun by 1,015.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382,193 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at about $265,880,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 13.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,894,000 after acquiring an additional 333,396 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Capital One Financial upgraded Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.45.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.