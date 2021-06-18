Insureum Market Capitalization Tops $4.22 Million (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One Insureum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. Insureum has a total market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $194,724.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Insureum has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00058998 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00024843 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.37 or 0.00730750 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00084032 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00042500 BTC.

About Insureum

Insureum is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insureum’s official website is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

